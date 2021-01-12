Bliss Movie (2021) - Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek, Nesta Cooper

Bliss Movie (2021) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An unfulfilled man (Owen Wilson) and a mysterious woman (Salma Hayek) believe they are living in a simulated reality, but when their newfound 'BLISS' world begins to bleed into the 'UGLY' world they must decide what's real and where they truly belong.

Directed by Mike Cahill starring Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek, Nesta Cooper, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Joshua Leonard, Madeline Zima, Ronny Chieng, DeRon Horton, Steve Zissis, Bill Nye release date February 5, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)