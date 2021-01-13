COVID Vaccine Will Get To More People In Chicago Very Soon

The Trump Administration is releasing all available doses.
CBS 2's Jim Williams reports those now eligible for the vaccine include older Americans, and those of all ages with health conditions that put them at high risk or getting seriously ill.
The Trump Administration is releasing all available doses.
CBS 2's Jim Williams reports those now eligible for the vaccine include older Americans, and those of all ages with health conditions that put them at high risk or getting seriously ill.
The Super Bowl this year will be especially significant as the capstone of the National Football League's herculean effort provide..
010521 tues 5