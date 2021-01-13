'Farmers won't participate': Protestors reject SC order for talks with panel

In the latest episode of In Focus, Avik Saha, National Convener, Jai Kisan Andolan, said that the protesting farmers will not participate in talks with the panel formed by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of Centre’s three farm laws.

The apex court said that it is forming a four-member committee to resolve the impasse between Centre and farmers.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that it will pass an order to this effect.

The committee will look into the farmers' grievances against the three new laws.

SC also sought the cooperation of the protesting farers on the issue.

Watch the full video for more.