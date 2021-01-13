Watch: Ahead of Army Day, jawans perform dress rehearsal for parade in Delhi

Dress rehearsal for parade was underway ahead of the Army Day celebrations.

The rehearsal was underway at Army Parade ground in Delhi on Wednesday, January 13.

The Army jawans were seen marching as part of their rehearsal.

Wives of three martyrs received awards during the full dress rehearsal of the Army Day Parade.

The martyred jawans had lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh.

The Army Day is celebrated across the country on January 15 every year.

On this day in 1949, General KM Cariappa became the first Indian to take charge of Indian Army.