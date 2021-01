PM: Free school meal picture insult to families

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the free school meal provided by catering company Chartwells as "disgraceful", adding it was an "insult" to families who received them.

He insisted the government wanted to see kids "properly fed" throughout the Covid pandemic, and will restart the free school meal voucher scheme.

Report by Alibhaiz.

