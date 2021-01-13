Govt clears Rs.48,000 Crore deal for 83 Tejas fighters| Oneindia News

The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a ₹48,000-crore proposal to buy 83 Tejas light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

The Allahabad High Court said today that the mandatory display of notices for marriage of inter-faith couples will be optional from now, in an order that is likely to bring relief to inter faith couples.

The North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations in Delhi on Wednesday banned the sale of chicken in their respective regions, following confirmation earlier this week of bird flu cases in the national capital.

The coronavirus mutation first found in Britain has now spread to 50 countries, according to the World Health Organization, while a similar South African-identified strain has now been found in 20.

