5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr.

5 Facts About , Martin Luther King Jr. Every January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day , is observed on the third Monday.

King Jr., who would have turned 92 in 2021, was born on January 15.

Here are 5 facts, about the legendary activist.

1.

, His given name at birth was Michael King Jr. 2, He earned a doctorate in systematic theology from Boston University in 1955.

3, Throughout the civil rights movement, Dr. King went to jail thirty times.

4.

, He posthumously won a Grammy in 1971 for best spoken word recording.

5.

, Dr. King was a big fan of the sci-fi TV show 'Star Trek.'