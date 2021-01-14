'We Are Still Under Attack;' Bay Area Lawmakers React After Trump Impeachment Vote
Rep.

Eric Swalwell, named as House impeachment manager, along with other Bay Area lawmakers Rep.

Jerry McNerney and Rep.

Barbara Lee spoke to KPIX 5 following their vote to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday.

(1/13/21)