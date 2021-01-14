President Trump Impeached For Record 2nd Time

The US House of Representatives made history Wednesday by impeaching the President of the United States for the second time, reports Jeff Wagner (2:28).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 6, 2021
The US House of Representatives made history Wednesday by impeaching the President of the United States for the second time, reports Jeff Wagner (2:28).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 6, 2021
President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more with..
The White House released a recorded statement from President Trump in which he denounced the violence at the U.S. Capitol the..