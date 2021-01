Twitter CEO says that banning Donald Trump sets a dangerous precedent | Oneindia News

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning President Donald Trump from its social media platform after last week's violence at the US Capitol was the right decision, but said it sets a dangerous precedent.

San Francisco-based Twitter last week removed Trump's account, which had 88 million followers, citing the risk of further violence following the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the president.

