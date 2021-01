Vaccine reservation hotline for issues

This is not to schedule a vaccine but only to report technical issues.

There is a new hotline to call if you are experiencing any issues with reservations for vaccinations.

HE SAYS THE TWO MANUFACTURERSARE MAXIMIZING THEIR PRODUCTIONEFFORTS.WE’RE HEARING FROM MANY OF YOUABOUT THE CHALLENGES OF GETTINGA VACCINE APPOINTMENT.LEE COUNTY SAYS IT MADE18-HUNDRED VACCINE APPOINTMENTS,AFTER THE PHONE LINES OPENEDYESTERDAY.

ABOUT 35-THOUSANDCALLS WERE MADE PER SECOND.SOME PEOPLE HAVE SAID THEY GOTDISCONNECTED FROM THE CALL,WHILE MAKING THE APPOINTMENT.

IFYOU ARE ONE OF THOSEPEOPLE...YOU CAN ADDRESS YOURCONCERNS WITH THE COMPANYOPERATING THE RESERVATION LINE.THE NUMBER IS ON YOUR SCREEN.THAT HELP LINE WILL NOT SCHEDULEYOUR APPOINTMENT.

IT IS ONLY TODISCUSS TECH ISSUES.

