Minister launches 'Ask for Ani' scheme for abuse victims

Safeguarding Minister Victoria Atkins has announced a scheme where victims of domestic abuse can "Ask for Ani" in pharmacies across the UK to signal to staff that they need help.

With police under growing pressure to enforce the lockdown, official figures show that in the first three months of the pandemic, a fifth of offences recorded by officers in England and Wales related to domestic abuse.

Report by Blairm.

