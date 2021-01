Dr. Jill Biden: What we can expect from the future First Lady

Dr. Jill Biden has stood next to her husband, Joe Biden while he was Vice President of the United States.

Come january 21st, she’ll be by his side, poised to be the first lady of the United States.

But her longstanding title, “Dr.,” may be even more telling of the history she is about to make.

23ABC's Kristin Vartan takes a deeper look into the future life of the future First Lady.