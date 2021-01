Manatee With Trump Carved on Its Back.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is searching for information on the person or persons responsible for the harassment of a manatee discovered recently in the headwaters of the Homosassa River.

The animal had the word “Trump” scraped into its back.

The USFWS is encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incident to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Information will be forwarded to the USFWS.

Video Courtesy @capt_haileywarrington