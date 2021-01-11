Manatee Found With 'TRUMP' Literally Carved Into Its Back

Over the weekend, Florida residents discovered a shocking case of the mutilation of an endangered species.

According to Gizmodo, someone carved the name of President Donald Trump on the back of a manatee.

The manatee was found on the Homosassa River located near the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, which sits near the Gulf Coast north of Tampa.

Photos and videos show the name 'TRUMP' clearly etched on the back of the animal.

Federal and Florida laws prohibit harming manatees.

Trump has weakened the Endangered Species Act that protects manatees and other wildlife facing extinction