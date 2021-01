Study finds Covid immunity lasts at least 5 months

Previous Covid-19 infection provides some immunity for at least five months, but people may still carry and transmit the virus, according to a new study.

Professor Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser at Public Health England and lead of the Siren study said the "vast majority" of participants were protected from re-infection and described the findings as "very good news".

Report by Blairm.

