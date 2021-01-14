Nodaway Co. sheriff responds to Montgomery execution

O'brien.

Despite several last minute court appeals to save lisa montgomery's life, the convicted murderer was put to death by lethal injection overnight.

Kq's alan van zandt has been following this story for more than 16 years -- he joins us now in studio.

Montgomery had no final words before receiving her lethal injection just after midnight.

She was declared dead at 12:31 central time.

The sentence was carried out at the federal prison in terre haute, indiana.

And it did not come before a final flurry of legal activity by her lawyers in an attempt to stop the sentence from being carried out.

During the day yesterday, the sentence was stayed by a judge, then reversed on multiple occasions, finally ending up in the hands of the supreme court, which ruled the execution could continue.

Which appeared to be the right decision in the minds of many in skidmore and northwest missouri where her crime happened back in 2004.

(sot: randy strong, nodaway co.

Sheriff: "we're all glad to see it done.the community, i'm seeing a lot of them saying the right thing was done.

I'm not hearing any negativity from our the 52 year old montgomery received the death penalty for the 2004 murder of bobbie jo stinnett the 22 year old skidmore woman was eight months pregant when montgomery strangled her, taking thefetus from her body and then claiming the surviving baby as her own.

Montgomery is the first woman executed by the federal government in almost 70 years.

She was the only woman on death row.

The trump administration is in the midst of carrying out several executions before leaving office next week as incoming president joe biden is against the death penalty.