Biden's Inauguration Day Unlike Any Other

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office in front of the US Capitol around 12 p.m.

On January 20.

Celebrities Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform at the ceremony, Biden's inaugural committee announced on Thursday.

Later that evening, Biden and Harris will speak to the nation via a TV special featuring performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and other A-listers.

The inauguration is part of a five-day program with multiple virtual and socially-distanced in-person celebrations.