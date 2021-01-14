Space Command headquarters to be located in Huntsville

And i'm najahe sherman.

While we've been really talking about space command for the last couple of years -- one important note is that this isn't the first time the u-s has had a space command.

Space command as we know it today was stood up back in august 2019.

But it was first came into existence in the midsts of the space shuttle program back in 1985 and existed until 2002.

Its mission focuses on four areas: deter aggression; defeat the nation's enemies through posture and preparedness; deliver space combat power; and defend u.s., allied and partner interests.

National space council member homer hickam says it's important to put more of a focus on defending assets in space.

Homer hickam, national space council users' advisory group the space economy of the united states gets bigger and bigger and bigger.

And i think we'll see the day when it's like 10-20 percent of our economy will be based on what we have in orbit and beyond.

Will robinson-smith one common misconception is that space command and space force are synonymous.

That's not true.

Space force, like the marine corps, is a military service under the air force, and space command can call upon their services, as is the case with the other branches of the military.

Homer hickam, national space council users' advisory group they're not the folks who launch astronauts into orbit or anything like that.

But they're very much aware of any enemies out there who may try to impact our space assets, like all the communications and satellites that we have up there and so on.

Various branches of the military provide service components.

The space force provides the space operations command or "spoc."

And the army provies the space and missile defense command -- which just so happens to also be headquartered here at redstone.

