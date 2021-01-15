‘Around 400 terrorists waiting to infiltrate’: Army Chief slams Pakistan

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane lashed out at Pakistan over its continued support to terrorists.

Speaking at the Army Day celebration, the Army Chief said that Indian forces have been giving a stern response to provocations at the border and added that around 300 to 400 terrorists are waiting across the border to infiltrate into India.

He also added that forces have thwarted numerous infiltration attempts by terrorists into Kashmir.

The Army Chief also added that there has been a 44% rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Watch the full video for all the details.