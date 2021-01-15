Waiting to die: Corey Johnson

News 10's Sarah Lehman served as a media witness for Corey Johnson's execution at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

12th inmate... to be federally "corey johnson" is now the 12th inmate... to be federally executed... since july... in terre haute.

He died... just before 11:35... last night.

He was sentenced to death in 1993 in connection with 7 murders.

News 10's sarah lehman was the media witness for johnson's execution.

New for you this morning... sarah tell us what she saw behind prison walls.

Corey johnson was set to be executed at 6 o'clock thursday night.

Because of litigation to the supreme court -- his execution was delayed by about 5 hours.

His legal team argued two main points.

One -- johnson was not intellectually fit enough to understand what was going on.

Two -- because he had just gotten over covid 19 the lethal injection would be more painful for his scarred lungs.

After a few hours -- the supreme court denied any stay of execution for johnson.

Blinds in the execution chamber went up just a little after 11.

Johnson was glancing and waving to the room next to the media witnesses.

That is where his family and friends are.

When asked if he had any final words johnson said "no i'm okay" and then quickly said "love you".

Then -- lethal injection started.

Johnson showed very little outward signs of pain or discomfort.

During his execution i could hear someone almost chanting in the room next to us.

I do not know what they were saying.

But it almost sounded like "we love you corey" over and over again.

At around 11:32 the medical examiner came in and checked his heart beat... pulse... and breathing.

Johnsons time of death was called at 11:34.

When the federal employee officially called johnsons time of death and concluded the execution... the other media witnesses and i heard people clapping and whistling almost as if in celebration.

Another media witness said they saw it coming from the room where the victims' family and friends are held.

This was the first time in the four executions i have watched i have heard anyone other than federal employees -- or the inmate.

About an hour after the execution we received a statement johnsons attorneys and johnson himself.

[take fs name: live] in part johnson said he is sorry for his crimes.

He said he is not the same man he was back then.

He also said "the pizza and strawberry shake were wonderful, but i didn't get the jelley filled donuts that i ordered whats with that?"

Back