NKY Health Department begins more vaccinations

AND HAPPENING TODAY...THENEXT MAJOR ROLLOUT OF COVID-1VACCINATIONS IN KENTUCKY.PEOPLE 7YEARS AND OLDER ASWELL AS K-12 TEACHERS ARE NOWELIGIBLE FOR THE VACCINE.WCPO'S ALLY KRAEMER IS INNORTHERN KENTUCKY WITH THELATEST DETAILS INCLUDING HOWYOU CAN SIGNUP.Ally "St.

ElizabethHealthcare here in Edgewood isone of three health systemsstocked with the Covid-19vaccines in Northern Kentucky.You can sign-up for anappointment online, they wantto make it as easy aspossible."The NorthernKentucky Health Department andHealthPoint Family Care areyour other 2 options forvaccinations in the NKYregion.

Both have severallocations.But health officialswant to remind you - thevaccine requires 2 doses andboth must be administered atthe same location, so keepthat in mind when making yourappointment.The NKY HealthDepartment estimates about8,000 doses have beenadministered in the region sofar and that number isexpected to jump dramaticallyas they move into this nextphase.Governor Andy Beshearsaid vaccinating schoolpersonnel is still a toppriority and the vaccinerollout for teachers isactually happening sooner thaninitiallyplanned.Governor Andy Beshear "webelieve that we will have allof the K through 12 personnelthat agreed to be vaccinatedthrough their first shot ofvaccination by the end of thatweek we said we'd startFebruary the first.

This isreally exciting.

This means onsomething as important asvaccines were actually beatingdeadlines.

Maybe even gettingthem partially done before wethought we would be able tostart them.Ally "Starting theweek of February 1 - certainKroger locations are going toserve as regional hubs forvaccination distribution.

Youcan expect drivethruvaccination clinics extendingto everyone in phase 1C -that's those 6and older.Those locations will beannounced in the coming week.And if you are 70 or older orknow someone who is - head toWCPO dot com for instructionson how to make an appointment.Reporting from St.

Elizabethin Edgewood, AK, WCPO 9 News.