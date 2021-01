Living in Chiefs Kingdom

POD.STADIUM GATES WILLOPEN UP NOON.ONE OF THE BEST THINGSABOUT THE KANSAS CITYCHIEFS-- ARE THE FANS.AND WE FOUND A FANWHO MOVED HIS FAMILY16-HUNDRED MILES SOTHEIR HOME COULD BE INTHE HEART IN CHIEFSKINGDOM.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN BRINGS US THESTORY THIS RED FRIDAY.FROM A WALL FULL OFCHIEFS JERSEYS - TOWALLS FULL OFEVERYTHING: PICTURES -BANNERS - MEMORABILIA -IF IT SAYS "CHIEFS" STEVELOPEZ OWNS IT.Steve Lopez // moved family fromCalifornia to KC"I'm pretty easy to shop for."EVEN WITH THE REPLICASUPER BOWL RING ANDTATTOOS - THIS DIEHARDCHIEFS FAN WAS MISSINGSOMETHING.HE'S LIVED IN CALIFORNIAHIS WHOLE LIFE - UNTILTHIS AUGUST WHEN HECONVINCED HIS WIFE ANDKIDS TO MOVE 16-HUNDRED MILES TO LEE'SSUMMIT - JUST SO THEYCAN BE CLOSER TO THECHIEFS.Tommy Lopez // Steve's son"That was crazy, yeah!"LOPEZ HAD BEENPREPARING HIS KIDS ANDWIFE FOR THE MOVE.OVER THE YEARS - THEYVACATIONED TO KC TO SEEA GAME - CHECK OUT THECITY AND SCOUT OUTHOUSES WHERE HE COULDPROUDLY FLY A CHIEFSFLAG.Steve Lopez // moved family fromCalifornia to KC"Every time we go to the storethemarket, we count how many chiefsfans there are."Stephanie Lopez // Steve's wife"The energy is different.

You canfeelthe energy."HIS WIFE ADMITS SHEMISSES HER FAMILY BACKIN CALIFORNIA - BUT HERAND THE KIDS ARE HAPPYHERE.Sophia Lopez / Steve's daughter"It's like we live in a houseChiefsplayers live in."Natalie Lopez / Steve's daughter"It's really nice and there arenicepeople here.

We like it."AND STEVE SAYS THE NEWADVENTURE HAS MADETHE FAMILY STRONGER.Steve Lopez // moved family fromCalifornia to KC"The chiefs actually bring uscloseralso."HE STILL HAS CALIFORNIALICENSE PLATES ON HISCAR - PERSONALIZED TOSAY "5KCFANS" BUT NOWTHESE FIVE K-C