French minister opposes $20 bln Carrefour offer

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed France's stiff opposition to a possible near-$20 billion takeover of Carrefour by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard on Friday, driving the French retailer's shares down by 4.5%.
Ciara Lee reports
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that resolving transatlantic trade sanctions were his priority for dealings..
PARIS (AP) — France's government says it opposes the proposed 16.2 billion-euro ($19.6 billion) takeover of French supermarket..