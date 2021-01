Mild to Warm Local Temps – Surf and Winds Pick Up

KSBW 8 Meteorologist Art Jarrett has your local forecast.

GOOD MORNINGTHIS EARLY MORNING, CLEASKIES AND LOCAL TEMPSARE 1 11 DEGREES WARMER THAN24 HOURS AGO.CURRENT TEMPS 35-65DEGREES.

WINDS EAST 3-5 MPHPATCHY COASTAL FOG EDGINGWESTSIDE OF SANTA CRUZ.FOOTHILL AND VALLEY FOGDEVELOPING.THE MID MORNING HOURS WE'LLHAVE SUNNY TO PARTLYCLOUDY SKIES AS A FEW BAYCLOUDS DRIFT TO THEMONTEREYPENINSULA.

LOCAL TEMPS52-68 INTO LATE MORNINGHOURS.THIS AFTERNOON A WARMINGTREND AND DRY LIGHT WINDSWILL HELP LOCALTEMPERATURES TO INCREASETO5-10 DEGREES ABOVESEASONAL AVERAGES.EXPECT UPPER 60'S FOR OURCOOLEST LOCATIONS TOAROUND 80?DEGREES.

WINDS SE/NW AFTERFRONTAL PASSAGEAT 5-15 MPH, GUSTS 22 MPH.THIS EVENING WINDSINCREASE NW 10-20 MPH.CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDYAFTER MIDNIGHT, PARTLYCLOUDY SKIES, WINDSDECREASE NW/NE 5-10 MPHEARLY MORNING BAY, COASTAND INLAND FOG RETURNS.MORING LOW TEMPS 42- 58DEGREES.OVER THE NEXT 8 DAYS.

HIGHPRESSURE BUILDS, DRYOFFSHOREWINDS AND LOCALTEMPERATURES WARM.

TALK OFFIRE DANGER MAYRETURN TO THECONVERSATION.

BREEZYSATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAYNIGHT.

BREEZY.

OFFSHOREWINDS, SUNNY SKIES ANDWARMINGTEMPS NEARING 80'S.##