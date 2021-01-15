Dozens of "travellers" broke lockdown rules to "attend a wake" being held on a static caravan site.Onlookers said 100 police rushed to the scene in a residential street in Seven Sisters, London, last night (15), arriving in around 15 vans.But locals said very little was done to break up the celebration, which was attended by around 70 people.One local said police lined the street at about 11pm.Photos show masked police officers lined up outside of the gates where the celebration was being held as one officer spoke with gatherers through the metal bars.One man appears to be holding up a white flag behind the gates before more photos show officers speaking to people out on the street surrounded by police vans.Video footage from the scene shows swarms of people in the street talking to police officers in raised voices as they disperse from their gathering.A resident said the party came after another wake was held at the same site of homes on Tuesday - which allegedly saw "250 people drinking in the street".Police said 42 people were "reported for consideration of a fixed penalty notice" over Thursday's antics - but are yet to confirm if anyone was arrested.An onlooker, 35, who did not want to be named, said: "On Tuesday they had another wake. It all got a bit rowdy and the police started to talk to them to try to stop it. They didn't get very far."Then yesterday the travellers re-grouped and had another wake."Over 100 police officers arrived to stop the wake where over 70 people gathered. "These people were travellers in their own compound."16 police vans took over the roads and all lined up outside asking the huge group to disperse. "However, after two hours they were still gathered, drinking and slowly leaving one by one so the police decided to arrest the final few on their way out of the gates."A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of repeated incidents this week regarding large numbers congregating in the vicinity of Clyde Road, N15. "On Thursday, 14 January, 42 were reported for consideration of a fixed penalty notice. "A policing plan is in place in conjunction with the local authority to prevent any further incidents. "A dispersal zone has also been authorised in the area and residents are likely to see an increased police presence this evening and over the weekend."

