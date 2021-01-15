Pep Guardiola says increase in coronavirus cases ‘not due to football players’

Footballers should not be held responsible for fuelling coronavirus infectionsbecause of how they celebrate, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said.City’s players, among others, faced criticism this week after they cametogether to celebrate Phil Foden’s goal against Brighton, despite renewedwarnings from the Premier League to avoid hugging and kissing.
Pep: Football must adapt to virus
Sky Sports UK
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says football needs to adapt to the current surge in coronavirus cases in England - and..