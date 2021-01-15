Friday Block 2

Leyla: it's now in its fourth year, recognizing african-american authors and their contributions to the literary world.

Joining us on dotes of this year's event is the chair per of the committee and thank you for joining us.

Tell us a little bit about the history of black, inc.

It started to give black authorize a space to be recognized, to be discovered by readers.

And it started as a project with the friends of the library, and we're actually in our fifth year, and it has grown each year.

Due to covid, we're doing things a little differently so we're having our first virtual event.

It has allowed us to expand from a 1-day event to 2 and a half days.

Leyla: and i want to hear more about the keynote speaker and "new york times" best is hing author.

Kwame, he was discovered by disney, and he writes a series with a protagonist, tristen strong, who is a middle grade author, black male, and boxer and he has had trauma and he goes down south with his grandparents for the summer to really just kind of recalibrate.

And deal with his trauma and deal with his brief.

And he ends up in a mythical world filled with gods and these heros from african lore and american lore, so kwame has created this world that is fun and exciting and very mytholoical.

Leyla: it sounds like two different cultures.

Absolutely, he has parents of african descent.

And he was raised here in america, and so he has the southern folklore of heros, and then he has got african gods and god eses that he weaves into this amazing story.

Is this a series or a singular book?

It's a series, and tristan punches a hole in the sky, we read that as a book club this summer, and the second book, tristen strong destroys the world was released in october.

Very powerful.

And he'll have another one in a couple of years.

Leyla: and this event is going to last several days, from january 14th to the 16th.

So you're going to have other people speaking there.

And marcus is also on the roster but you're going to be talking not just about fiction, but it's also about poetry and chirp's books, and all kinds of things.

Self-help, some historical books, so traditionally in our black event, you would have in a space, and folks would come and we would be able to touch and feel the books that authorize have written and engage with them.

And this year, they will be able to purchase online.

But have someone on one conversations in our platform.

And they will be able to bounce from table to table or booth to booth virtually.

And speak with our sponsors as well as our writers.

We also have workshops geared toward our readers as well as burgeoning writers, and one of our sponsors is amazon and kd perform.

And they will be sponsoring a workshop on how to self publish, and we'll have workshops with collaborating and advocating for black individuals and just being an ally.

So our topics are all over the place, but it's all connected to writing and reading and reaching diverse audiences.

Leyla: i love that, and i think it's a wonderful premise for a book festival.

Strong internet connection is also recommended.

So you want to make sure that you use google chrome.

So that's a little bit of a technical aside.

But if people continue make it to the event, how do they tune in after the fact?

So we'll post our videos on our youtube pail, the black, inc.

Has a youtube page, and we'll be live streaming to facebook, so if you choose not to register or access through our platform, you can check it out as the event is happening, and later, if you can get back and go to youtube.

And sounds like a wonderful book festival with great speakers and authors pretty.