Dallas ISD Fifth Grade Student Wins MLK Oratory Competition

Fourth-grade and fifth-grade students in Dallas ISD stepped up to the microphone at the auditorium inside W.H.
Adamson High School on Friday and echoed the words of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Fourth-grade and fifth-grade students in Dallas ISD stepped up to the microphone at the auditorium inside W.H.
Adamson High School on Friday and echoed the words of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
A Dallas fifth grader shared his vision for America and won an oratory competition in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.