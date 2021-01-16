TN CM, his Deputy inaugurate 'Jallikattu' competition in Madurai

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami along with Deputy CM O Panneerselvam inaugurated the 'Jallikattu' competition in Alanganallur area of Madurai on January 16.

Several other leaders were also present.

However, COVID norms went for a toss during the event.

In the wake of COVID-19, State government directed that number of players shouldn't be over 150 at an event.

The bull-taming sport is popular in TN.

Jallikattu is celebrated in the second week of Jan, during the Tamil harvest festival, Pongal.