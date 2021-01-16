Punjab CM launches COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mohali

Punjab Chief Minister Capt.

Amarinder Singh on January 16 inaugurated COVID-19 vaccination drive for the health workers from Mohali's civil hospital.

About 1.74 lakh health workers working in both government and private health care facilities will be vaccinated in the state.

Today is the inaugural day of nationwide roll-out of vaccination.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.