Kentucky Partnering with Kroger for Vaccine Distribution

Counties.

And when it comes to the immunity front --- the state of kentucky is partnering with kroger to help distribute the covid-19 vaccine.

44news reporter joe downs explains how it will work in hopkins county.

I've had nephews and have a niece right now that found out this morning she had the virus.

It's a common story across the tri-state, and hopkins county is far from immune, having suffered more than 31 hundred infections and 112 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic so far.

Now comes the good news that the state of kentucky and kroger are joining forces to create vaccination cites across the commonwealth.

Hopkins county judge-executive jack whitfield knows his region needs one badly.

There really are just massive effects from funerals that were held earlier in the year where nobody could attend.

A lot of people have been layed off and have struggled.

We've got small business owners that have suffered greatly.

We've lost a few businesses, and i fear we will lose more if we don't get this vaccine program accelerating and more people getting out and about.

Hopkins county is a prime candidate for hopkins county being selected as one of the vaccination sites, considering it's success as one of the state's testing sites last year.

The requirements are the same as with the testing facilities.

A drive-thru facility, that's heated and cooled, with ample parking and a place for people to be observed after receiving the shot.

While it's one thing to actually have the vaccination available to the public, it's quite another to get people to actually put it in their arms. we had a chance to speak to a few of the people down here in hopkins county to find out exactly how prepared they are to get that vaccine.

I think it's great.

Would you be willing to take it?

Of course.

Would you be willing to take that coronavirus vaccination when it's offered?

Yes i will.

And why is that?

I just need it.

Are you going to get one?

No i am not.

Because i haven't had corona and i don't feel like i need it, as of right now.

If case go bad, that i do need it, yes, i will probably will take it.

We know that there's a significant reluctance to take the vaccine in many people.

I, personally have discussed it with several doctors that i know, have all said that they are 100 percent confident and that they are taking the vaccine whenever it's available.

And that may be just around the corner.

The state will publicly announce the vaccination sites on january 28th, and whitfield expects that if hopkins county is selected, it will be up and running the first week of february, reporting from hopkins county, joe downs 44 news.