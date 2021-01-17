A Mysterious World movie (2011) - Esteban Bigliardi, Cecilia Rainero, Rosario Bléfari

A Mysterious World movie (2011) Trailer - Plot synopsis: Boris is stunned when his girlfriend Ana asks for some time apart.
He doesn´t know why and she can´t explain it.
Some time can mean so many things.
How much time apart?
A week, a month, years?
During this imprecise period of uncertainty, Boris is left at the mercy of chance.
His life transforms into an erratic urban journey: moving into a transient hotel, buying a temperamental communist-era car, meeting up with a long-lost classmate, random encounters with other women and repeatedly trying to get back together with Ana.
Director: Rodrigo Moreno Writer: Rodrigo Moreno (screenplay) Stars: Esteban Bigliardi, Cecilia Rainero, Rosario Bléfari