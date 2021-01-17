A Mysterious World movie (2011) - Esteban Bigliardi, Cecilia Rainero, Rosario Bléfari

A Mysterious World movie (2011) Trailer - Plot synopsis: Boris is stunned when his girlfriend Ana asks for some time apart.

He doesn´t know why and she can´t explain it.

Some time can mean so many things.

How much time apart?

A week, a month, years?

During this imprecise period of uncertainty, Boris is left at the mercy of chance.

His life transforms into an erratic urban journey: moving into a transient hotel, buying a temperamental communist-era car, meeting up with a long-lost classmate, random encounters with other women and repeatedly trying to get back together with Ana.

Director: Rodrigo Moreno Writer: Rodrigo Moreno (screenplay) Stars: Esteban Bigliardi, Cecilia Rainero, Rosario Bléfari