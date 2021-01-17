Pastor's Alliance virtual MLK commemoration service

A panel of scholars will be discussing Dr. King and recent events.

The Greater Lafayette Pastor's Alliance will be hosting it's annual Martin Luther King Day service online this year.

Lafayette indiana is hosting it's annual martin luther king day service on zoom and facebook.

The theme of this year's service is "the beloved community mlk envisioned".

Featured speakers include dr. leah gunning frances, dr. leonard harris, and reverend toby sanders.

The serv center around a similar theme to last year, chaos or community, the title of one of dr. martin luther king's books.

Reverend rodney king, pastor and director at the baptist student foundation at purdue wants the service to be bring people from different backgrounds together.

You know inter- generational, inter-racial, and so forth.

And so because we know if we're going to move forward and create this beloved community, it's gonna take all peoples from all fronts.

Along with dr. king topics will include last weeks capitol insurrection and the pandemic.

It will be tomorrow from four to six p.m.

The beloved