Stelter: Biden denial is a mainstream GOP view

Multiple new polls indicate that most Republicans do not trust the results of the 2020 election.

Brian Stelter says it is a “mainstream” view in the GOP.

He asks Christopher Krebs about how election lies translate into extremist actions, and Krebs says it is important to differentiate between militia members, full-blown conspiracy theorists, and “disaffected voters” that have bought into Trump’s big lie.