Local food enthusiast uses new show to help local restaurants

Local restaurants.

So being in the restaurantbusinesse at mvcc, it was there where he got his idea to take his love for food to new heights.

"my son was at suny poly and called him up and said hey i have an idea to do a show.

Kind of like diners divers and drives.

We started in rome with a couple of local places we started a little youtube channel and from there it took off" and the empire plate was born, bill's son and a small production team started the show as a youtube channel featuring local food and drink hotspots and has blossomed into a show that features places across new york state.

"this area is big for us.

Show wise we have probably done most shows in the utica rome area in new hartford probably syracuse as well.

We've done a bunch of coffee shops over theys donut shops, they're fun because it's somethingdifferents we'vdone brewers we've do distillees so.

Anythifood ore will showcase."

S even tten the atteon of somelarge tve inrested in takg our show.wherer the country and do what we were doing which would've been awesome.

But a little conflict with guy fieri doing the same type of thing."

And as the show is approaching it's 400th episode, he's hoping to take his new found fame, and help out local places during this difficult time.

"right now restaurants kind of need usmored an empire plate dining card.

It's $25 and you can go to over 100 difrt restaurantsin thd things.

So it's a way to keep people coming in to the family own places and spend money."

