Buffalo Bills fans are donating money to Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's favorite charity

Everybody knows how generous Buffalo Bills fans are, and following Saturday night's 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens, fans are proving just how generous Bills Mafia really is.

