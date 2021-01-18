Ahmedabad, Surat receiving important gifts: PM Modi on metro rail projects

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on January 18.

PM Modi said that both cities are receiving very important gifts as metro will further strengthen the connectivity in two major business centres of the country.

"Ahmedabad and Surat are receiving very important gifts today.

Metro will further strengthen the connectivity in two major business centres of the country, which are Ahmedabad and Surat.

Today work of infrastructure worth Rs.

17, 000 crore is getting started.

This shows that even in this time of pandemic, country's efforts towards development of new infrastructure is continuously increasing," said PM Narendra Modi.