Reflecting on Black Lives Matter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day: local black leader says there's still work to be done

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is annually a time to reflect on his sacrifice while obtaining civil rights, for the black community.

This year we’ve seen many Americans taking to the streets and to social media to bring attention to the work one local black leader says is still left to be done.

23ABC’s Kristin Vartan spoke to the President of NAACP Bakersfield and a local artist in our town to discuss the changes left to be made.