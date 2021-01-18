Big win but won't stop until team 'Tandav' is in jail: Ram Kadam on maker's apology

After director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted an apology note over the 'Tandav' outrage, BJP leader Ram Kadam called it a "big win", but said they will not stop until the cast and crew are behind the bars.

"For last 6 hours, we were protesting outside Mumbai-situated Amazon office over the web-series 'Tandav' and we compelled them to apologise...This is our big win.

And at last due to our pressure, 'Tandav' team had to apologise in front of whole country.

But only apology won't work.

We will protest until the whole team of 'Tandav' gets in jail...We'll go on hunger strike in front of Ghatkopar police station tomorrow morning and will compel them to file the FIR," said Ram Kadam.

Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Tandav' got into trouble for allegedly 'mocking Hindu religious sentiments'.