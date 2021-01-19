Gerald Riggs Jr. talks new head coach

With jeremy pruit out who becomes the next leader of tennesee?

A former vol great, gerald riggs jr., is weighing in on who should take over the historic program.

In the last fifteen years tennesee has been known as more chaotic, than historic.

Riggs wants the program to get back to it's winning ways.

Kevin steele, who's the acting head coach, is an obivious candidate to replace the rainsville native.

Other names being thrown around include hugh freeze, jeff fischer, the former titans head coach, and gus malzahn.

Riggs says he knows a guy who is a great offensive mind, good with recruits, and thinks would have a great homecoming at his former team... yes, riggs wants tennesee to hire lane kiffin.

I stand by it because a lot of differnt reasons, going back to the personal situation, he left for his dream job, i dont think you can blame someone for doing that, i think lane from his time at alabama and usc and ole miss and fau in between, i think he's learned how to be the guy he needs to be.

Steele takes over his alma mater in the mean time as the acting head coach, chancellor donde plowman says steele has the leadership qualities to lead tenneseee until a new coach is officially named.

Thank you agiain to mr. riggs for taking time out of his day to talk with me.

Riggs added he thinks it was the right move for phillip fulmer, to step aside too.

Riggs is ready to see his alma mater back in championship conversations.

He says a new slate was needed for that.