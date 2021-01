Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. by Giving Back

HAS COME TO BE KNOWN AS DAY OFPARTNERED WITH THE "HUMANRIGHTS CAMPIGN"...TO GIVE OUT SUPPLIES TOUNDERPRIVILEGED STUDENTS.THE NAACP-LAS VEGAS CHAPTERPARTNERED WITH OTHERORGANIZATIONS FOR THE FREE CAREKIT PICKUP TODAY AT CANYONSPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL...TO HELPCANYON SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL...TOHELP STUDENTS IN NEED ON THISMARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OFSERVICE."THESE ARE THINGS THAT OUR KIDSNEED AND WHEN THEY ARE NOTTHINGS THEY NEED AND GO.THEY DON'T EVEN HAVE TO ASK FORIT." THE NAACP PARTNERED WITHTHE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN TOGIVE STUDENTS NON- PERISHABLEITEMS, UNISEX SANITARY ITEMSAND SCHOOL SUPPLIES.THEY SERVED MORE THAN 3,000STUDENTS WITH THE HELP OFDONATIONS FROM OTHERORGANIZATIONS."WE CAN NOT DO THINGS ALONE.IN THIS WORLD, IN ORDER TO MOVETHE NEEDLE AND BE IMPACTFUL, WERIGHTS CAMPIGN AND BETWEENTHEIR RESOURCES ANDRELATIONSHIPS AND OUR RESOURCESAND RELATIONSHIPS, WE WERE ABLETO GATHER ALL OF THESE OTHERORGANIZATIONS TOGETHER IN ORDERTO MAKE THIS COMMON CAUSE ASUCCESS." THEY SURPASSED THEIR ORIGINALDONATION GOAL.ONE PARTNER, THE GIRL SCOUTS OFSOUTHERN NEVADA, HAS NOT LETTHE PANDEMIC STOP THEM FROMGIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY."WE ARE HERE TODAY BECAUSE THISIS VERY SPECIAL TO US.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.UNDERSTOOD HOW IMPORTANT GIRLSCOUTS ARE TO THE COMMUNITY.ESPECIALLY AS WE WERE LOOKINGFOR DIVERSITY.GIRL SCOUTS HAS ALWAYS BEEN ATTHE FOREFRONT OF BEINGDIVERSITY PARTNERS.SO OF COURSE, WE PARTNERED WITHOUR LOCAL NAACP CHAPTER TO HAVEA WONDERFUL PART IN A DAY OFCARING." AN NAACP GIRL SCOUTTROOP IS IN THE WORKS.WITH EVENTS LIKE THESE, THENAACP AND THE HUMAN RIGHTSCAMPAIGN WANT TO CONTINUE TOWORK TOGETHER TO ACHIEVE COMMONGOALS."WE HAVE MANY PEOPLE OF COLORTHAT IDENTIFY AS LGBTQ.OUR RIGHTS ARE INHERENTLYLINKED TOGETHER, SO WHEN WESTAND ARM IN ARM, WE CAN DOMORE GOOD TOGETHER.THAT'S AN EXAMPLE OF WHAT ISHAPPENING HERE TODAY."THE NAACP HAS MORE EVENTSPLANNED FOR THIS YEAR.FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASEVISIT OUR WEBSITE KTNV.COM.IN NORTH LAS VEGAS, I'M BREEGUY 13 ACTION NEWS.THE MARTIN LUTHER KING DAYPARADE...HAD TO GO VIRTUAL THIS YEAR.PARADE...WHEN..."WENDELL" WILLIAMS MOVED TO THEVALLEY...