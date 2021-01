Health District Vaccine Help

The health district has been directly reaching out to health clinics in more rural and secluded areas to try and vaccines to those destinations.

LUKE'SFOCUSES ON ITSDISTRIBUTION; THESOUTH-CENTRALPUBLIC HEALTHDISTRICT IS ALSODOING IT'S PART TOFOCUS THATDISTRIBUTION.IDAHO NEWS SIXREPORTER ALEXGRANT HAS MORE ONTHE HEALTHDISTRICTS ROLE.THE SOUTH-CENTRALPUBLIC HEALTHDISTRICT ISWORKING WITH ST.LUKES TO GETVACCINES TOPEOPLE IN NEEDBEYOND ITS OWNSYSTEM."SO, OUR VACCINECOORDINATORSHAVE ACTUALLYBEEN WORKING WITHST.

LUKE'S DIRECTLYTO HELP THEM GETCONTACTS FORSOME OF THEFACILITIES IN THEVARIOUS COUNTIESWITHIN OUR REGIONSO THAT THEY CANSTART REACHINGOUT.

"THE DISTRICT ISALSO REACHING OUTTO CLINICSTHEMSELVES TOASSIST THOSE INMORE RURAL ORSECLUDED AREAS."THE HEALTHDISTRICT WILLCONTINUE TO OFFEROUR OWN CLINICSAND WE AREREACHING OUTDIRECTLY TOPROVIDERS.

ASSOON AS WE HAVE ASPOT OPEN UP, ASSOON AS WERECEIVE MOREVACCINE AND WEHAVE THE BODIES TOACTUALLY HELPPROVIDE THATVACCINE ORADMINISTER THATVACCINE.

THAT'SWHEN WE REACHOUT AND PUTTOGETHER A CLINIC."ITS IMPORTANT TOREMEMBER THATVACCINE AVAILABILITYMAY DEPEND ONYOUR LOCATION ANDTHE NUMBER OFPROVIDERS IN THATAREA."WHAT WE'RESEEING EVEN JUSTACROSS OURDISTRICT IS SOMECOUNTIES AREMOVING FASTERWITH THE VACCINETHAN OTHERSDEPENDING ON HOWMANY OF THOSEADMINISTRATORS ORPROVIDERS AREAVAILABLE TO WORKWITH US."THE HEALTHDISTRICT IS PUTTINGA TREMENDOUSAMOUNT OF EFFORTTO GET THE VACCINEOUT QUICKLY BUTFOR NOW RESIDENTSWILL NEED TOPATIENT."I REALLY WANT TOSTRESS THAT OURPRIORITY ISPROTECTING YOURHEALTH SAFETY ANDWE STRONGLYBELIEVE AND KNOWTHIS VACCINE WILLDO THAT.

SO, WE'REDOING EVERYTHINGWE CAN TO GET THISVACCINE TO YOU ASQUICKLY ASPOSSIBLE.

SO JUSTEXERCISE A LITTLEBIT OF PATIENCEWITH US AS WE GETTHIS VACCINE TOYOU."IN TWIN FALLS I'MALEX GRANT IDAHONEWS SIX.