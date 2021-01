THE SMALL BLOCK MUSTANG PAYS HOMAGE TO ITS ROOTS!!

After a week in a convertible Mustang, Bumper2Bumpertv thinks there is still a lot of fun to be had in this legacy coupe.

With all of the technology and assistance features on cars these days have we forgotten the joy of just driving.

(NAT SOT) THERE ARE CERTAIN SOUNDS THAT EVOKE A VISCERAL RESPONSE AND ONE OF THEM COMES FROM THE ENGINE OF THE ICONIC FORD MUSTANG.

BEFORE THE MARKET GETS TOO EXCITED ABOUT THE ELECTRIFIED VERSION OF THE PONY CAR WE WANTED TO TAKE A MOMENT AND APPRECIATE THE CURRENT GASOLINE POWERED MODEL.

IN A PLATFORM WHERE 5.0 LITER AND BIGGER V8’S DOMINATE THE CONVERSATION.

IT IS WORTH PAUSING TO APPRECIATE WHAT A SMALL BLOCK FOUR CYLINDER CAN DO.

WE ARE OF COURSE REFERRING TO THE 2.3 LITER ENGINE WITH ECOBOOST TECHNOLOGY.

IT IS RATED AT 310 HORSEPOWER AND 350 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THAT IS MORE THAN WHAT THE ORIGINAL 1965 VERSION OFFERED IN THE 289 CUBIC INCH V8.TOP SPEED IS 121 MILES PER HOUR, NOT BAD FOR A FOUR CYLINDER BLOCK.

WE PUT THIS ENGINE THROUGH ITS PACES WITH A GETRAG SIX SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND AGREE FORD WAS SMART TO USE THIS IMPORTED GEARBOX RATHER THAN TRY TO BUILD A BETTER ONE ON THEIR OWN.

NOW OUR TEST VEHICLE WAS A CONVERTIBLE WITH A UNIQUE CERTIFICATE OF MANUFACTURE.YES, THAT IS EVERY BABY BOOMER’S DREAM- THE OPEN TOP DRIVING EXPERIENCE DOWN A WINDING ROAD WITH THE MUSIC CRANKED UP FULL BLAST.

IN THIS MUSTANG WE ALSO ENJOYED THE MULTIPLE DRIVIE SETTINGS INCLUDING TRACK MODE.

ONCE ENGAGED THE DRAG RACE SETTINGS CAN BE MANIPULATED TO DELIVER FUNCTION SPECIFIC DATA TO A DRIVER.

DESPITE MULTIPLE DESIGN CHANGES AND TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES THE MUSTANG REMAINS TRUE TO ITS ORIGINS AS A FOUR PASSENGER TWO DOOR COUPE.

AND AS USUAL, THE FRONT SEAT PASSENGERS ARE COMFY WITH EASY ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY AND INFOTAINMENT SYSTEMS.WHAT WE ENJOYED MOST WAS THE PURE JOY OF DRIVING A BASE LEVEL MUSTANG LIKE THIS.

IT IS A THROWBACK TO THE EARLY DAYS OF THE MODEL THAT MANY PURISTS REMEMBER FONDLY.

BUT LET’S BE REALISTIC FORD AND OTHER MAINSTREAM AUTO MAKERS ARE SHIFTING AWAY FROM GASOLINE ENGINES TO ELECTRIC POWER VEHICLES IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS.

THERE MAY BE A FEW TRADITIONAL POWER PLANTS AVAILABLE AS THE CONVERSION TAKES PLACE.

(NAT SOT) BUT HOW CAN A BATTERY POWERED VEHICLE RECREATE THIS FEELING?

I’M GREG MORRISON