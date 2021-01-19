'Desh Prem Diwas' more appropriate than 'Parakram Diwas': Netaji's grandnephew on Centre's announcement

Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of Subhas Chandra Bose reacted on Centre's decision to celebrate Bose's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23.

Reacting on the decision, he said, "The people of India for many-many years, have been celebrating 23rd January as 'Desh Prem Diwas' or Patriots' Day.

Mahatma Gandhi had announced Bose as patriot of patriots, so it would have been more appropriate if GoI would have made an announcement , 23rd January as 'Desh Prem Diwas'," he said.

He said that countrymen really need to bring out Bose's ideology on his birth anniversary.

Nation will celebrate the 125th birth anniversary on 23rd January.