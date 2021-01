Guy Learning to Backflip While Skiing Falls Hard After Failing to Rotate Completely

This guy was learning how to do a backflip while skiing.

He came sliding down a snow-covered path and attempted the flip.

However, he wasn't able to create enough momentum for a full rotation.

He tucked in his legs at an awkward time, causing him to fall hard on the ground.

After the fall, he tumbled forward, losing his skis in the snow as his friend laughed out loud.