Lewis ‘very surprised’ at Mark Drakeford’s vaccine comments

Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis said he was “very surprised” at the Welsh first minister’s comments over the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Mark Drakeford said that administering jabs too quickly would leave "vaccinators standing around with nothing to do".

Wales’ health minister Vaughan Gething has denied holding back coronavirus vaccines, saying the rollout is going "as fast as possible".

Report by Jonesia.

