Tuesday Top story

We will walk proudly what we learned during the obama biden administration and continue to listen to you.

Leah: 60 gun locks will be across the charleston county school district in the next week.

It is all because of a team effort with the musc and ccsd school nurses.

Here is rachel ellis with the details.

Rachel: good morning.

Dr. annie andrew gun locks save lives.

She says this is a start of a larger effort.

Musc associate professor of pediatrics says gun locks will likely go to middle and high schools first.

The goal is to get them in each ccsd school.

Were they donated by a group called project child safe.

I know that every family that picks up a gun lock isn't going to store their gun with it 100 percent of the time but the more we are talking about this the more gun locks we get into these homes the greater likelihood we have of preventing one of these tragedies.

Rachel: dr. andrews dropped off the gun look with the district.

Ccsd director of nursing says she will work with guidance counselors and resource officers to help distribute the gun locks to families if there's a need.

Musc public safety work to get the gun locks from project child safe.

Reporting from home, i'm rachel ellis and i will send it back to you.

Leah: the state board of education is given a public reprimand to former charleston middle school teacher.

Back in april derek kemp morning side middle grabbed the arms of students in two separate incidents.

Kim says it was out of self-defense.