Vaccine takers dwindle on day 3, govt says...| Oneindia News

Maldives will receive the Covid-19 vaccine Covishield on Wednesday becoming the first country to receive the vaccine from India; Doctors, nurses and others involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic should not hesitate the get themselves vaccinated, the government said today; The Indian government has asked WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes in the privacy policy of the messaging app to protect citizens' interests.

This and more news at 9 PM.

#Vaccine #Gabba #Whatsapp