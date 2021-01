Delray Beach bar reopens for first time since March

WPTV GIVING YOU THE RESOURCESTO REBOUND DURING THESE TRYINGTIMES.A DELRAY BEACH BAR IS OPEN FORTHE FIRST TIME SINCE MARCH.THE O-G OWNER IS HOPING THECITY IS WILLING TO CONSIDERMORE CHANGES TO HELP KEEP THEMOPEN.

SOUTH COUNTY REPORTERMIRANDA CHRISTIAN EXPLAINSWHAT THEY ARE ASKING.10.57 THIS IS THE SILVERBUTTON GARDEN) BRIAN ROSENGIVES A TOUR IN THE NEWOUTDOOR SPACE AT THE O-G BARIN DELRAY BEACH (NAT) ROSENSAYS THIS PAST WEEKEND WAS THEFIRST TIME THE PLACE WAS BACKOPEN SINCE THE LOCKDOWN INMARCH.

THE CITY OF DELRAY HASALLOWED BARS TO BUILD OUTDOORPATIOS DUE TO THE PANDEMIC4.39 BEING A BAR IN DELRAYBEACH, THIS IS THE FIRST TIMEAS A BAR WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TOUSE THE OUTSIDE ROSEN SAYSTHIS OUTDOOR SPACE ALLOWS THEMTO TRIPLE THEIR CAPACITYTHEONLY ISSUE IS THEY HAVE TOCLOSE THE SPACE AT 9 PM.

9.169 AM IS NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE FOROUR BUSINESS, IN REALITY, ABAR BUSINESS OPERATES ATDIFFERENT TIMES THAN A RETAILBUSINESS ROSEN IS HOPING THECITY COMMISSION LOOKS ATCHANGING THE 9 P-M RULE ANDWOULD ALLOW THEM TO STAY OPENUNTIL CLOSING TIME AT 2 A-M1.14 WE UNDERSTAND THAT THISIS IMPORTANT FOR THEBUSINESSES BECAUSE THEY ARESTRUGGLING TO SURVIVE AFTERBEING SHUT DOWN OR SUCH ALONGPERIOD OF TIME MAYOR SHELLYPETROLIA SAYS THE CONVERSATIONCOULD COME UP DURING TUESDAY'SCOMMISSION MEETING.

HER WORRYIS ANYBODY LIVING NEAR THESENEW OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENTSPACES 2.45 IT WILL BE SOMETRIAL AND ERROR, WE MAY BEABLE TO EXTEND THE OUTDOORSPACE AND TIME LONGER 8.09THIS BAR WAS HERE BEFORE ALLTHESE BUILDINGS WERE ROSENSAYS THEY WOULD FOLLOW ALL THENOISE REGULATIONS THE CITY HASIN PLACE TO AVOID ANY ISSUESWITH THE PEOPLE LIVING NEXTDOOR.

HE HOPES THE CITY MAKES SOME CHANGES TO HELP THEM CREATE FOR FUNDS FOR THEIR NEW KITCHEN BUIL-OUT 6.46 THIS IS REALLY JUST THAT TRANSITION STEP AND WE ARE JUST LOOKING FOR SOME SUPPORT TO BE ABLE TO OPERATE THE HOURS NECESSARY

